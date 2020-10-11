Predators and Bruins favorites to land Taylor Hall?

There are plenty of unrestricted free agent forwards parked, waiting for Taylor Hall to make a decision on where he intends to play next season. Hall, the top free agent forward on the market, is considering short-term offers with contending teams and is hoping to take one of them and bet on himself to cash in on a bigger contract after the pandemic settles down.

While many were expecting that the Avalanche would be high-stakes players in landing Hall, that isn’t expected to happen now, according to Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow, who writes that with Colorado’s acquisition of Brandon Saad from Chicago on Saturday, it’s extremely unlikely the Avalanche will spend even more money on another high-priced forward, even on a short-term deal.

Saad’s acquisition likely fills Colorado’s need for forwards, and it’s likely that if the Avalanche do go after another free agent, it’s going to be on defense. The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline also adds that the Blue Jackets are not likely a candidate to sign Hall despite the available cap room that Columbus has.

Dater writes that the two leading candidates to sign Hall are the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins.

Nashville makes sense as the Predators have traded away or bought out several players, including Nick Bonino, Kyle Turris and Austin Watson, while also allowing Mikael Granlund and Craig Smith to depart via free agency. The moves open up a potential fit for the Predators. On top of that, Hall is believed to be close to both Ryan Ellis. The two played junior hockey together for three years and won a Memorial Cup together. Hall also has spent time playing alongside center Matt Duchene, with whom he played in the Ivan Hlinka and in U-18’s.

Boston already signed Smith to a three-year deal, but the addition of Hall would be a big boost to the Bruins’ second line and for a big run with the veteran players they already have on board. Boston does still have $11 million in cap space with which to work, although it does have a number of restricted free agents to sign, including Jake Debrusk and Matt Grzelcyk.