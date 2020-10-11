Police and thieves on their screens, Oct 2–9 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: Police and thieves on their screens, Oct 2–9
Every Friday, Law Decoded delivers analysis on the week’s critical stories in the realms of policy, regulation and law.
Editor’s note
Historians typically date the birth of international policing as we know it today to the 1800s, a response to the explosion in nationalist movements and non-governmental political radicalism in Europe. Just as new linking technologies like the telegraph and the steam engine aided and abetted new networks of political deplorables and any number of Sherlock Holmes plots, the explosion of communications tech of the last quarter-century has brought about new forms of crime.
DoJ vs. everybody
UK shuts door on whole genre of crypto investment
DoJ vs. the elusive Mr. McAfee
