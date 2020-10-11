Patriots-Broncos moved to next Sunday

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos will have to wait a little longer than expected to play their originally scheduled Week 5 matchup.

Another Patriots player has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing New England’s total to four players. The newest player who has tested positive has not been named, but Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore and Bill Murray are the other three who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As a result of the positive test, the NFL announced that Monday’s game between the Patriots and Broncos will be moved to next Sunday. The Broncos were originally scheduled to take on the Miami Dolphins next week, but that game will be moved.