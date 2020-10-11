‘Pablo Escobar must be fuming’ Cops trolled on Twitter for boasting of tiny cannabis plant bust

Drugs cops have gone viral on Twitter after they boasted about their weed bust.

Officers posted a photo of two tiny cannabis plants they seized in a raid on a home in Cheshire.

The tweet has now received thousands of replies as locals branded the haul “embarrassing.”

Alsager Police tweeted: “This morning we seized 2 cannabis plants from an address in Alsager after neighbours reported a strong smell of cannabis.

“If you notice anything suspicious anywhere around the town please let us know via 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

The post triggered a deluge of laughing emojis as folk compared the operation to that of notorious Colombian drugs kingpin Pablo Escobar.

Chris scoffed: “What a bust that is well done all involved massive crime syndicate taken down.”

Steve Swift added: “This is a massive blow for the Alsager Cartel.”

Some even questioned whether the plants were old enough to produce buds and any distinctive smell.

Others questioned whether the bust was worth officers’ as contributors from as far afield as Canada waded in.

One posted: “What’s the street value on that, £100? Not even a day’s wages, what an unbelievable waste of and effort.”

Katie added: “Probably cost more in petrol to get there than what that’s worth.”