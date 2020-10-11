OMD Announce Concert as Frontman Feels ‘Much Better’ Following Covid-19 Battle

Facebook

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark are set to perform before a limited 200-capacity audience as their lead vocalist feels ‘much better’ following his battle with coronavirus.

Andy McCluskey, frontman of classic ’80s group Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, is battling Covid-19.

The 61-year-old “Enola Gay” singer’s diagnosis was confirmed in a post on the group’s Facebook page, as they assured fans he only experienced “mild” symptoms and is “feeling much better already.”

“Andy has tested positive for Covid-19,” they penned, alongside a snap of the star promoting the group’s forthcoming livestream concert You, Me & OMD.”

“Fortunately, his symptoms have been mild and he is feeling much better already,” they added. “The good news is that he stops isolating on Oct 16th two days before the band rehearse for You, Me & OMD. The show goes on!!!”

“You Me & OMD” will be staged at London’s Indigo at The O2 on 24 October (20) before a limited 200-capacity audience, and beamed to fans around the world.

All proceeds from ticket sales and donations will benefit the group’s touring crew members, whose livelihoods have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information and ticket details check out omd.uk.com.

“We are very excited to announce our return to the stage with ‘YOU ME & OMD’, a live-streamed gig in aid of our fantastic road crew who have not had any work since February and who face an extremely uncertain future,” the band stated.

“YOU ME & OMD will take place on Saturday 24th October at 9pm UK time. The show will feature selections from Architecture & Morality as well as plenty of greatest hits.”