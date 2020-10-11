Ntseki: Bafana will have to do better against Zambia

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says his side need a result against Zambia on Sunday to boost confidence before their AFCON qualifiers.

South Africa drew 1-1 with Namibia in their international friendly on Thursday.

They face a Zambia side that beat Malawi 1-0 on Wednesday before losing 2-1 to Kenya on Friday.

Bafana have a double header with Sao Tome and Principe in November and Ntseki is eager to head into those matches on the back of a win.

Ntseki told SAF’S official website: “We will go out guns blazing as we need to get the result to boost our confidence before our qualifiers.

“Against Namibia, we rested a few senior players who will be given a run tomorrow as we continue looking at different combinations.

“I believe the debutants did well under the circumstances in the match against Namibia and the more senior players will have to do even better tomorrow against Zambia as we continue to prepare for our AFCON qualifiers.

“We are hoping for an improved performance against Zambia because they are a different team. Their approach, physicality and strengths are different from what we faced on Thursday. We are hoping to give our best against such a strong opponent.”

– TEAMtalk media