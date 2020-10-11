NRLW news, Isabelle Kelly hair-pull tackle Amber Hall

Dragons NRLW coach Daniel Lacey has unloaded over an ugly tackle that will likely leave his star centre Isabelle Kelly sidelined with a serious ankle injury.

Kelly was downed by Broncos star Amber Hall midway through the second half of their NRLW clash as the Dragon attempted a quick break out of dummy half.

Hall lunged at Kelly, grabbing a chunk of her hair and ripping her to ground before crashing down on her rival’s ankle in an awkward challenge.

The 24-year-old had to be carried from the field and will now in doubt for NSW ahead of the women’s upcoming Origin clash.

Kelly is brought down in an awkward tackle by Hall. (Twitter)

Following the match, Lacey was unimpressed with the incident and didn’t mince his words when he took to his post-match press conference.

“I’ve coached women’s footy for a while now and I’ve coached a lot of young girls, and when you pull someone’s hair you let go,” he said. “You let go. You don’t go on with it.

“I don’t think it’s a reportable offence by the rules, but you’ve seen the consequences of what happened.

“I’ve lost my best player, my best outside back. She’s shattered, she’s in a moon boot. Just let go. It’s all that needs to be said.

“They can do what they want to do but they shouldn’t get pulled by the hair. If you do, just let go.

NRLW Highlights: Dragons v Broncos – Round 2

“That [tackle] doesn’t happen afterwards if you let go. It just doesn’t happen. So, let go.”

Lacey confirmed that Kelly’s spot in the NSW Origin side is in doubt with the injury.

“As the medical staff probably think the worst then it’s the worst,” Lacey said.

“We’ll just go downwards from there. She’s probably no chance of playing another game. She’s shattered.

“You don’t go out like that either. You’re out to play footy. If you get hurt in a tackle, you get hurt in a tackle. You don’t get hurt by getting your hair pulled.”