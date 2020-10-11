NRL news, Paul Gallen column

NRL great PAUL GALLEN writes exclusively for Wide World of Sports and will appear on Nine’s 100 FOOTY% on Monday night, debating rugby league’s big issues alongside Phil Gould and James Bracey. Watch from 10.10pm AEST!

Cooper Cronk was an outstanding player. An undisputed champion.

But at the Roosters, late in his career, he just steered the team around. That was his job – the same one that Kyle Flanagan inherited this season.

Cronk was a far more experienced head with a more polished kicking game, sure. But I cannot believe that people are blaming Flanagan for the Roosters bowing out of the finals this year, having taken over that halfback role.

The bloke is in his first full year of first grade and people want to compare him with Cooper Cronk? Come on.

Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan (C) during his side’s season-ending finals loss to Canberra. (Getty)

At the same time, let’s be honest. Cronk steered that Roosters team, kicked well and defended well. He had Luke Keary and James Tedesco setting a lot of things up and coming up with special plays. That’s the way their team played.

Look back at those two grand finals, especially 2018 when he had the shoulder injury. People were giving Cronk a rap and while it was hugely courageous, he didn’t do anything. It was all Keary.

I’m not having a shot at Cooper Cronk here. He always did his job for that team and won another two premierships as a result. I’m just putting Kyle Flanagan’s position into perspective.

Here was a 21-year-old halfback walking into a dual premiership-winning team, replacing a legendary No.7. How daunting is that?

Kyle went to the Roosters knowing that it was a cutthroat environment, a club with big expectations that carried a lot of scrutiny. On top of that, halfback is the most scrutinised position in the competition.

Yet he wanted that opportunity to test himself. He put his balls on the line to go there and have a crack. You can’t knock him for that.

Six or seven weeks ago, he’s dynamite and leading the competition in points scored. Now the Roosters are out, his performances are supposedly an issue.

Cooper Cronk after winning the 2019 grand final, his last game of rugby league. (Getty)

I think the form of some bigger name players probably affected Kyle. To pin it on him is wrong and I doubt that would be happening internally at the club. It would only be outside noise.

And who else did critics want to put there? They gave other blokes a go and went back to Flanagan.

What do they do next year? They’ve got Sam Walker but he’s still a kid. Flanagan and Lachie Lam will be fighting it out for that halfback position.

I think Keary’s best position is five-eighth, with Flanagan at halfback; though that’s a decision for the Roosters. Keary is the runner, the X-factor half. Flanagan stepped into the role Cronk had played and did a good job – until people needed a scapegoat.

I just think it’s harsh if anyone is trying to point the finger at Kyle Flanagan. Even their best players struggled towards the back end of the year.

Roosters playmaker Luke Keary after his side bowed out of the NRL finals. (Getty)

Keary, a triple premiership winner and Clive Churchill Medallist, was the NSW five-eighth every day of the week a few weeks ago. Yet the end of his season wasn’t great, given that he had to play so many games in a row, and now there’s talk about whether Jack Wighton or Cody Walker instead get the Blues job.

A number of Roosters players didn’t finish the season as they would have liked. To be honest, I can’t blame them at all. They finally just ran out of gas, as their own coach put it.

Trent Robinson did a great job last year resting his players. He likened it to a tank of petrol, saying that players aren’t machines and only have a certain amount of fuel.

Last year, they just had enough fuel in the tank to get home and make history as back-to-back premiers. This year, a three-peat proved too much. The tank was empty.

I thought Robinson did the best job that he possibly could, resting players where he could. But the injuries and the fatigue took their toll.

Even with the late inclusion of Sonny Bill Williams, the wheels seemed to spin a bit. Sonny himself missed a game injured.

The Roosters looked like premiership favourites until about six weeks ago. But on top of the injuries, the wear and tear, they were at the end of a long run playing as the hunted.

Everyone aims up to the premiers. Three years of that took its toll. How could it not?

Trent Robinson speaks with Kyle Flanagan during a Roosters training session. (Getty)

If you’re a Roosters fan, you can’t be too disappointed. They did their best and went down swinging.

And this is only the end for now. The Roosters have played in four of the past 10 grand finals. They’re not going to have to wait long to get back there.

I’ve heard people say it’s the end of an era. It’s only the end of that premiership streak. With the roster they still have and the young players coming through, they’re going to remain a force to be reckoned with.

You can’t forget, this is an unprecedented NRL season thanks to COVID-19. These guys have played 20 games straight now, which is an enormous feat.

Now guys like Boyd Cordner and James Tedesco are looking at a State of Origin series. While that would only have been right at the back of their minds and wouldn’t have affected their NRL performances … man, that is a long year.

At the start of this season, we were talking about having as asterisk attached to this season and whoever won the comp. No – this is an extraordinary year and whoever wins the premiership will have done an absolutely incredible job. I take my hat off to every single player that has been through it all.

The Roosters had some bad luck with injuries. Teams like Penrith haven’t. The Roosters are out, the Panthers are still in. Sometimes that good or bad luck with injuries makes all the difference and even more so in such a gruelling season as this.

Roosters superstar James Tedesco takes a run against South Sydney in a huge round 20 loss. (Getty)

RAIDERS A BIG CHANCE OF UPSET

I wouldn’t rule out an upset in the preliminary finals and Canberra have to be the big chance.

The Raiders have a game that can throw off Melbourne. The Storm don’t like ad-lib football, flicking the ball around, offloads. They eat-up structure. Their defence is so well drilled that they love facing that stuff.

While it’s extremely hard to beat them with structure, throw a few offloads in there, a bit of improvisation, and you’re a chance.

John Bateman’s chip-and-chase might only come off once a year but when it does, watch out! That type of football, where you don’t know what’s coming, is what Melbourne don’t like facing.

Canberra knocked out the Storm last year. There’s no fear there for the Raiders, at all.

Top 5 Tries: Semi Finals

I also wouldn’t write-off South Sydney.

Viliame Kikau is a big out for Penrith. Him not being there could be telling; I’m not sure exactly how it’s going to affect them.

Yet the Panthers are just so confident at the moment. They were playing with huge energy and that will only have been helped by the week of rest.

It will be a good game but Penrith are rightful favourites. The Panthers have been the best team in both attack and defence all season.

The Rabbitohs have been enormous in attack, especially for the last month. If you then go back to which team can do the best job in defence, it’s hard to go past Penrith. They’ve conceded far less points than South Sydney, 238 against 352 in the regular season.

The Panthers can do it all and I’m backing them to make the grand final – with a decent chance of playing Canberra.

At the start of the finals series I tipped a Panthers vs Storm grand final, but don’t write-off the Raiders.