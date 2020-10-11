No. 8 Georgia comes from behind to earn draw with UK

Georgia Athletics

Photo: Kentucky Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After falling behind in the first half, the No. 8 University of Georgia soccer team played to a 1-1 tie against the Kentucky Wildcats on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Wendell and Vickie Bell Stadium.

“We were not as clean as we needed to be in the final third,” Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne said. “Kentucky was hard to break down and when we had opportunities we didn’t capitalize on as we should have. We played hard and there were moments when we were very good in possession.

“It’s difficult to get points on the road in this league. The team’s desire to get three points is definitely there. I like the mentality of this group. We have this week to work and prepare to protect our home against Auburn.”

Georgia (2-0-2) struggled to find its footing on a wet field in the first half. The team was able to get shots off, but none on target.

The Bulldogs had four corner kicks in the first 45 minutes, with two promising attempts coming from senior defender Kayla Bruster. Her first went high and the second hit her near post.

After a foul in the box granted the Wildcats (0-3-1) a penalty kick in the 25th minute, Kentucky took the lead with the goal from Jordyn Rhodes.

As momentum shifted in the second half, the Bulldogs were able to turn up the pressure and build on the attack. Georgia evened the scored in the 68th minute off a shot from senior Jessie Denney with assists from seniors Mollie Belisle and Ashley Andersen.

Georgia continued its relentless offense, adding 12 shots, but could not capitalize on the chances. The rain really became a factor in overtime as the ball took deflections for both teams, despite many opportunities. Play was very even throughout the extra 20 minutes of the game and neither team was able to put one away, resulting in the tie.

Ten Bulldogs combined for 22 shots, but only seven were on frame. Junior Abby Boyan and Belisle led the attack with four shots each, followed by three from Denney and Andersen.

Junior goalkeeper Emory Wegener made five saves in the draw.

Up Next

Georgia is back home on Sunday, October 18 to face the Auburn Tigers at 6 p.m. at the Turner Soccer Complex. Georgia will celebrate its seniors following the match.