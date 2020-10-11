No. 21 Texas A,M topples No. 4 Florida By

5/5 © . NCAA Football: Florida at Texas A,amp;M



Seth Small connected on a 26-yard field goal as time expired to lift No. 21 Texas A,amp;M to a 41-38 comeback win over No. 4 Florida on Saturday in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies (2-1) secured their first win over an Associated Press top 5-ranked team in the three-year tenure of coach Jimbo Fisher. The lone giveaway by the Gators (2-1) — — a fumble by running back Malik Davis — cost them the game.

Texas A,amp;M’s running game proved to be the difference as the Aggies totaled 205 rushing yards on the ground, led by Isaiah Spiller’s 174 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Texas A,amp;M senior quarterback Kellen Mond completed 25 of 35 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns as Texas A,amp;M totaled 543 yards on offense.

Florida’s offense had no trouble moving the ball throughout the game. Quarterback Kyle Trask completed 23 of 32 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

No. 1 Clemson 42, No. 7 Miami 17

Trevor Lawrence passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth as the host Tigers clobbered the Hurricanes.

Clemson moved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while Miami (3-1, 2-1) suffered its first loss of the season. The victory was Clemson’s 25th in a row at home, extending the nation’s longest active home winning streak.

Lawrence completed 29 of 41 passes, and senior running back Travis Etienne had 17 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yarder with 7:56 left in the third quarter that gave Clemson some breathing room, 28-10.

No. 2 Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48

Najee Harris rushed for 206 yards and a school-record five touchdowns, and Mac Jones passed for two as the Crimson Tide defeated the Rebels in an SEC shootout in Oxford, Miss.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) gained 723 yards and the Rebels (1-2) had 647 for the most combined yards in an SEC game.

Jones completed 28 of 32 passes for 417 yards. One of his touchdown passes went to DeVonta Smith, who had 164 yards on 13 catches and also ran for a touchdown. Matt Corral completed 21 of 28 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels, who kept pace until the final few minutes.

No. 3 Georgia 44, No. 14 Tennessee 21

Stetson Bennett threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lift the Bulldogs to a victory over the Volunteers in a Southeastern Conference contest in Athens, Ga.

Georgia (3-0, 3-0) allowed only 71 yards and four first downs after halftime, erasing a 21-17 halftime deficit with 27 straight unanswered points. The Bulldogs held the Volunteers (2-1, 2-1) to minus-1 yard on 27 rushes.

Bennett completed 16 of 27 passes for 238 yards with no interceptions. Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed 23 of 36 passes for 215 yards with an interception. He was sacked five times.

No. 5 Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26

Ian Book threw two touchdown passes and rushed for one more, Kyren Williams (NYSE:) added two rushing touchdowns, and the Fighting Irish held on for a win over the Seminoles in South Bend, Ind.

Chris Tyree also rushed for a touchdown for Notre Dame (3-0, 2-0 ACC), which won its 21st consecutive home game. It is the longest home winning streak for the Fighting Irish since they won 28 straight from 1942-50.

Jordan Travis completed 13 of 24 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown in his first start for Florida State (1-3, 0-3). Travis became the third quarterback to start for the Seminoles this season. Book finished with 201 passing yards while completing 16 of 25 throws, but the Fighting Irish ground game made the difference. Notre Dame ended with 42 carries for 353 yards for an average of 8.4 yards per attempt.

No. 8 North Carolina 56, No. 19 Virginia Tech 45

Michael Carter rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns and the Tar Heels generated 656 yards of offense in a victory over the Hokies in Atlantic Coast Conference play in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Javonte Williams, Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome also scored two touchdowns apiece for the Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 ACC). Williams rushed for 169 yards on 20 carries and Sam Howell completed 18 of 23 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns.

Hokies starter Braxton Burmeister completed 7 of 15 passes for 79 yards and added 51 rushing yards before giving way to Hendon Hooker. Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert, who came in as the nation’s leading rusher, ran for 138 yards on 18 carries.

No. 13 Auburn 30, Arkansas 28

Anders Carlson kicked a 39-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining and the host Tigers survived four Feleipe Franks touchdown passes to edge the Razorbacks.

Tigers quarterback Bo Nix passed for 187 yards and a touchdown and also scored a rushing touchdown. Freshman Tank Bigsby rushed for 146 yards, while Anthony Schwartz caught 10 passes for 100 yards and one touchdown for Auburn (2-1).

Franks passed for 318 yards, while De’Vion Warren caught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns for Arkansas (1-2).

No. 15 BYU 27, UTSA 20

Zach Wilson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, leading the Cougars to a win over the Roadrunners in Provo, Utah.

The Roadrunners made it interesting, holding the high-scoring Cougars to their lowest point total of the season and rallying in the fourth quarter. But BYU was able to hang on and stay undefeated at 4-0.

The Cougars held the nation’s leading rusher, UTSA’s Sincere McCormick (NYSE:), to 42 yards on 11 carries. But backup quarterback Lowell Narcisse, a second-quarter substitute, threw for 229 yards and two scores as the Roadrunners (3-2) fought back in the fourth quarter.

Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41

Connor Bazelak passed for 406 yards and four touchdowns and Missouri used a last-minute goal-line stand to upset LSU in a Southeastern Conference game in Columbia, Mo.

Bazelak threw a 69-yard completion to Chance Luper to set up a 5-yard touchdown pass to Niko Hea to give Missouri (1-2, 1-2 SEC) the winning points with 5:18 left.

LSU (1-2, 1-2) drove to a first-and-goal at the 1 but gained no yards on two rushes and threw two incompletions, turning the ball back over on downs with 16 seconds left. Myles Brennan completed 29 of 48 passes for 430 yards and four touchdowns for LSU, which did not convert any of its 10 third-down opportunities.

Oklahoma 53, No. 22 Texas 45 (4 OT)

Tre Brown intercepted Sam Ehlinger’s pass in the end zone in the fourth overtime to lift the Sooners to a wild quadruple-overtime win over the Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Ehlinger had lifted the Longhorns late, leading two touchdown drives in the final five minutes of regulation, and was mostly excellent in overtime until the Sooners’ dormant defense finally came up with big stops in the third and fourth overtimes.

After neither team scored in the third overtime, Drake Stoops caught a 25-yard touchdown pass and Spencer Rattler found Theo Wease for the two-point conversion to put the Longhorns’ backs against the wall.

No. 24 Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 15

Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes, Breece Hall rushed for two scores and the Cyclones defense put the clamps on the Red Raiders’ potent offense in a victory at Ames, Iowa.

Purdy completed 32 of 43 pass attempts for 302 yards. He did not have an interception. He spread his completions to 11 different receivers, led by Xavier Hutchinson’s nine receptions for 77 yards. Hall, the leading rusher in the Big 12 coming into Saturday, gained 135 yards on 27 carries.

Texas Tech (1-3, 0-3) entered the game averaging 512 yards, ranking ninth in the nation, but mustered only 270 against the Cyclones.

–Field Level Media