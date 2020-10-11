No. 11 Aggies find home sweet in win over No. 15 Gators

Texas A,amp;M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A,amp;M Aggies broke the seal on their 2020-21 home slate with a 2-1 victory over the No. 15 Florida Gators on a steamy Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field.

Returning to the friendly confines for the first time in 332 days, the Maroon & White scored a pair of set piece goals midway through the first half, as they overwhelmed the Gators in the opening act. Texas A,amp;M owned a 9-1 edge in shots in the first half with Florida not threatening until the final minute of the stanza.

Barbara Olivieri bent in a corner kick from the left side in the 22nd minute and six minutes later Jimena Lopez scored on a penalty kick after Lauren Geczik drew a foul in the box.

Texas A,amp;M continued the assault in the second half, but were stymied by the crossbar. Kate Clovin sent a missile in from 12 yards out that Florida keeper Susi Espinoza parried off the crossbar in the 48th minute. Olivieri missed a chance for the brace when her laser from the right corner of the 18-yard box also found the woodwork in the 57th minute. Both attempts would have staked the Aggies to a 3-0 lead.

Florida trimmed the lead in the 58th minute, but the Gators were unable to menace the Aggies down the stretch.

For the match, Texas A,amp;M owned the distinct edge in shots (18-5), shots-on-goal (8-4) and corner kicks (7-1).

Texas A,amp;M improved to 2-1-0 on the year. Florida dropped to 1-1-1.

The Aggies return to action Friday when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a 6 p.m. match at Ellis Field.

On her penalty redemption kick from last week… “I felt so great. All my teammates last week said ‘hey, lift your head up. You’re going to make the next one, we trust you.’ It felt great to be able to back that up today and be able to score and get on the scoreboard.”

On the things the team can work on… “I think we need to work a little bit more on our finishing and gaining confidence in our forwards. It looked great honestly and I am really proud of our freshman that stepped up. The subs were able to come in and make a huge difference in the game. Everyone who played did their jobs.”

On her first home game as an Aggie… “It was amazing. Being my first game here and counting towards the season was insane. I thought we did amazing. I can confidently say we played solid. We kept possession and had plenty of shots, which could have been a 6-1 game.”

On her performance… “I know I should have finished the first two shots I had, but they were just unlucky. I think it was adrenalin and it being a breakaway situation. At the beginning, we were doing well and getting shots on frame we just need to put them in next time.” On her first goal of the season… “It felt great and definitely a confidence booster. I’m excited to keep scoring more in the future.”

