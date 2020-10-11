Nick Saban wonders if Ole Miss knew defensive signals

The Alabama Crimson Tide were able to hold off Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss on Saturday to pick up their third win of the season, but Nick Saban wasn’t too happy with his squad’s defensive performance.

Alabama gave up 48 points in a 63-48 win over Ole Miss, which is the most the Crimson Tide have given up to an unranked opponent since 1936. In total, Alabama gave up 647 yards, which made Saban wonder if Ole Miss knew his team’s defensive signals. Saban said, according to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough:

“It seemed like everything we did though they had an answer for. I don’t know if they had our signals or what. That’s not anything unusual. It seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play that they could have against it. “We didn’t do anything well. We didn’t stop the run. We gave up some plays on the back end. … Just didn’t play very well.”

Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses also said he believes that Ole Miss had figured out their defensive signals because of Kiffin’s knowledge of the program dating back to his time as offensive coordinator for Alabama from 2014-16.

Alabama and Ole Miss combined for 111 points, which was the most ever in a regulation game in SEC history. The Crimson Tide’s 723 yards on offense ranks second in SEC history.