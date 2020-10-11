NFT and crypto art can magnify the truth of our reality without censorship By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
NFT and crypto art can magnify the truth of our reality without censorship

Earlier this month, Christie’s auction house announced the sale of a digital portrait of the code for more than $130,000 when the first estimated price was $12,000–$18,000. It was the first time a nonfungible token was auctioned at one of the major auction houses for traditional art.

One of the last events, Bridge to Metaverse, presented by Snark.art, showed tokenized artworks by both established and emerging contemporary artists. A group exhibition brought leading artists of our time — the Kabakovs, Kendell Geers, AES+F, Recycle Group and others — to the blockchain space, and a series of panel discussions worked as a bridge between the traditional and blockchain-based art worlds with its own systems of distribution.

Alexandra Luzan is a Ph.D. student researching the connection between new technologies and art at Ca’ Foscari University in Venice. For about a decade, Alexandra has been organizing tech conferences and other events in Europe dedicated to blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. She is equally interested in the relationship between blockchain tech and art.

