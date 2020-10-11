New framework for areas badly affected by coronavirus, says UK minister By

© . Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
LONDON () – Britain’s government is designing a new framework for those places in England where coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing which should hand more control to local leaders, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Sunday.
Ahead of an announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, Jenrick repeated to Sky News that the government does not want to move towards a national lockdown to curb the growing number of COVID-19 cases but will instead enable local leaders to work more closely with the national testing programme.
