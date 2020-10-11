NASCAR race weather at ROVAL: Updates, forecast from rainy Charlotte Motor Speedway

Lisa Witt
Among the many storylines accompanying Sunday’s NASCAR playoff race at Charlotte is the chance of rain and lightning, which could add a twist to an event that will trim the postseason field from 12 to eight.

Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola likely need a victory at the ROVAL course to advance to the next round. Inclement weather conditions for the competition might provide the type of chaos they need to get that done.

Just look at how Saturday’s Xfinity Series race ended at the same venue:

MORE: NASCAR’s special rain rules for ROVAL, explained

While some rain is OK for racing Sunday, lightning would prompt an automatic delay of at least 30 minutes, according to NASCAR. Fans have witnessed that rule go into effect several times in the 2020 season.

So it’s important to keep an eye on live forecasts throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. The competition is supposed to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Below are the latest weather updates for the Charlotte area on Sunday as NASCAR tries to get through its final Round of 12 playoff race by the end of the weekend.

NASCAR race weather updates for Charlotte ROVAL

Heading into Sunday, the forecast for Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., indicated an 80 percent chance of rain and possible afternoon thunderstorms. The Bank of America ROVAL 400 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Infield lights have been installed at the venue, meaning the race could finish at night if it encounters lightning delays.

NASCAR is letting drivers use rain tires if needed, anticipating runs through light to mild rains.

This post will carry live weather updates for the Cup Series race starting a couple of hours before its scheduled start time.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 11
  • Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC

NASCAR starting lineup for ROVAL course

Starting spotDriverCar No.Team
1Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing
2Chase Elliott (P)9Hendrick Motorsports
3Brad Keselowski (P)2Team Penske
4Kevin Harvick (P)4Stewart-Haas Racing
5Alex Bowman (P)88Hendrick Motorsports
6Austin Dillon (P)3Richard Childress Racing
7Martin Truex Jr. (P)19Joe Gibbs Racing
8Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske
9Kyle Busch (P)18Joe Gibbs Racing
10Kurt Busch (P)1Chip Ganassi Racing
11Clint Bowyer (P)14Stewart-Haas Racing
12Aric Almirola (P)10Stewart-Haas Racing
13William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
14Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
15Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
16Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
17Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
18Ryan Preece37JTG Daughtery Racing
19John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
20Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
21Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
22Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
23Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
24Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
25Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
26Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
27Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
28Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
29Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
30Jimmy Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
31Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
32Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
33JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
34Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
35Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
36Gray Gaulding127Rick Ware Racing
37James Davison53Rick Ware Racing
38Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daughtery Racing

(P) Playoff driver.

