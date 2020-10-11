NASCAR lineup at Charlotte: Starting order, pole for Sunday’s ROVAL race without qualifying

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
6

The starting lineup and pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway were not set by qualifying runs or by the random draws that were held earlier in the 2020 season as NASCAR moved to reduce time spent at the track because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the starting grid for Sunday’s race at Charlotte, the Bank of America Roval 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC), was the result of a formula that took into account finishing position from the previous race, team owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race. This was the eighth time a version of the formula was used to determine the starting lineup for a race without qualifying. 

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Charlotte and how it was set without qualifying.

MORE: Weather updates for NASCAR race at Charlotte

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Charlotte?

Playoff standings leader Denny Hamlin was awarded the pole following winning the Yellawood 400 in Talladega last weekend. 

Joining Hamlin on the front row will be Chase Elliott, who currently sits in fourth in the playoff standings. 

The starting order for the other 13 playoff drivers in the current Round of 16: 3. Brad Keselowski; 4. Kevin Harvick; 5. Alex Bowman; 6. Austin Dillon; 7. Martin Truex Jr.; 8. Joey Logano; 9. Kyle Busch; 10. Kurt Busch; 11. Clint Bowyer; 12. Aric Almirola; 13. William Byron; 20. Matt DiBenedetto; 24. Ryan Blaney; 28. Cole Custer.

Kurt Busch, winner of the South Point 400 in the first playoff race in Las Vegas, has already clinched his spot of the round of eight along with Hamlin.

Below is the formula for how the Cup Series field was set at Charlotte:

  • 35 percent: Ranking in team owner points
  • 25 percent: Driver’s position from previous race
  • 25 percent: Team owner’s position from previous race
  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from previous race

NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte

The starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Charlotte was determined by NASCAR’s new formula for setting lineups in races without qualifying. The same procedure will be used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The formula produced this starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega:

Starting spotDriverCar No.Team
1Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing
2Chase Elliott (P)9Hendrick Motorsports
3Brad Keselowski (P)2Team Penske
4Kevin Harvick (P)4Stewart-Haas Racing
5Alex Bowman (P)88Hendrick Motorsports
6Austin Dillon (P)3Richard Childress Racing
7Martin Truex Jr. (P)19Joe Gibbs Racing
8Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske
9Kyle Busch (P)18Joe Gibbs Racing
10Kurt Busch (P)1Chip Ganassi Racing
11Clint Bowyer (P)14Stewart-Haas Racing
12Aric Almirola (P)10Stewart-Haas Racing
13William Byron (P)24Hendrick Motorsports
14Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
15Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
16Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
17Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
18Ryan Preece37JTG Daughtery Racing
19John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
20Matt DiBenedetto (P)21Wood Brothers Racing
21Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
22Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
23Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
24Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
25Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
26Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
27Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
28Cole Custer (P)41Stewart-Haas Racing
29Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
30Jimmy Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
31Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
32Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
33JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
34Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
35Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
36Gray Gaulding127Rick Ware Racing
37James Davison53Rick Ware Racing
38Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daughtery Racing

(P) Playoff driver.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR