NASCAR at Charlotte live updates, results, highlights from 2020 ROVAL playoff race

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
10

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 concludes Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in what could be an elimination race unlike anything seen before.

The ROVAL course, introduced in 2018, already comes with increased risk of wrecks. With the directive to drive through rain for the Bank of America ROVAL 400, cautions could become even more frequent.

Alex Bowman and Joey Logano are just above the cut line and hoping none of the four competitors below that mark speed to an unexpected win.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Charlotte. Follow below for complete results from the 2020 Bank of America ROVAL 400.

MORE: Watch Sunday’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Charlotte live updates, highlights from ROVAL race

12:19 p.m.: Ty Dillon wins Stage 1.

12:13 p.m.: Caution for John Hunter Nemechek.

12:11 p.m.: Denny Hamlin spins. Has some damage, it appears, but is still going.

11:59 p.m.: Clint Bowyer, who recently announced he would retire after this season, moves into first place.

11:50 p.m.: Chase Elliott to the front.

11:45 p.m.: Drivers seem to be taking a careful approach in Stage 1, not wanting to go too hard before getting a feel for the track.

11:36 p.m.: Brad Keselowski takes an early lead.

11:33 p.m.: Green flag!

11:29 p.m.: Engines are warm and we should be underway soon. Drivers are starting with rain tires on even though there isn’t rain coming down at the moment. It’s a precaution for a slightly slick track after previous downpours.

NASCAR start time today

The Round of 12 NASCAR playoff race at Charlotte on Sunday should begin soon after 2:30 p.m. ET. The temperature is supposed to be in the high-70s, and rain and lightning are considered likely. Charlotte Motor Speedway does have lights, but because of concerns about the infield brightness, a night race is not considered feasible.

The elimination race is 109 laps spread over three stages and will become official after Lap 55. The distance of the race is 250 miles.

NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte

Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Charlotte:

Starting spotDriverCar No.Team
1Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing
2Chase Elliott (P)9Hendrick Motorsports
3Brad Keselowski (P)2Team Penske
4Kevin Harvick (P)4Stewart-Haas Racing
5Alex Bowman (P)88Hendrick Motorsports
6Austin Dillon (P)3Richard Childress Racing
7Martin Truex Jr. (P)19Joe Gibbs Racing
8Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske
9Kyle Busch (P)18Joe Gibbs Racing
10Kurt Busch (P)1Chip Ganassi Racing
11Clint Bowyer (P)14Stewart-Haas Racing
12Aric Almirola (P)10Stewart-Haas Racing
13William Byron (P)24Hendrick Motorsports
14Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
15Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
16Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
17Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
18Ryan Preece37JTG Daughtery Racing
19John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
20Matt DiBenedetto (P)21Wood Brothers Racing
21Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
22Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
23Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
24Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
25Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
26Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
27Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
28Cole Custer (P)41Stewart-Haas Racing
29Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
30Jimmy Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
31Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
32Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
33JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
34Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
35Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
36Gray Gaulding127Rick Ware Racing
37James Davison53Rick Ware Racing
38Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daughtery Racing

(P) Playoff driver.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR