MultiBank Group Continues Its Global Expansion by Obtaining a Regulatory License in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

Naser Taher, Chairman of MultiBank Group, said:

“The DFSA license marks yet another momentous occasion for MultiBank Group and is a testament to the strength of our group and commitment to the MENA region. The DFSA approval underscores our dedication to continue to provide our retail and institutional clients with world class services and the highest level of security of funds”.

Courtney Fitzsimmons, CEO of MEX Australia Pty Ltd, added:

“We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the DFSA throughout this process and proudly take a position here in the DIFC. In this evolving market we are thrilled to add to our regulatory arsenal, and look forward to making our mark in Dubai”

About MultiBank Group:

MultiBank Group was established in California, USA in 2005. It boasts a daily trading volume of over US $7.2 billion and services an extensive client base of over 280,000 customers across 90 countries. Since its launch, MultiBank Group has evolved into one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide. The group offers a combination of the most advanced and award-winning trading platforms, up to a 500:1 leverage on CFD trading with products including Shares, Commodities, Indices, Digital Assets, Metals and Foreign Exchange (Forex).

