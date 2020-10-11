Moving On! Kristin Cavallari and Comic Jeff Dye Share a Smooch During PDA-Filled Date

Instagram/WENN/Dave Starbuck

An onlooker says of ‘The Hills’ alum’s date with the comedian in Chicago, ‘They were alone together. She was definitely super flirty and giggly with him as they were walking.’

It’s safe to say Kristin Cavallari has totally moved on from Jay Cutler. “The Hills” alum has been spotted getting touchy feely with comedian Jeff Dye while enjoying a night out in the Fulton Market district in Chicago on Saturday night, October 10. TMZ was the one that obtained the footage.

An eyewitness later reported to E! News that Kristin got super flirty with the Nashville resident during their date in the city. “I saw Kristin yesterday afternoon. She was very smiley and giggly and walked right past me and my friends,” the onlooker claimed. “She was with a guy and walked into the Hoxton Hotel and was escorted to the rooftop. They were alone together. She was definitely super flirty and giggly with him as they were walking.”

Furthermore, according to the eyewitness, the “Very Cavallari” star had a “huge smile” while hanging out with Jeff. Not only that, but it’s also been reported that the possible couple follows each other on Instagram and have since commented on one another’s post in recent months.

Neither Kristin nor Jeff has publicly addressed the status of their relationship.

Kristin was previously married to Jay Cutler for seven years. The exes, who share three kids together, announced their split in April of this year. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Further addressing their divorce in an interview, Kristin confessed she and her estranged husband had been struggling privately for years and they made a conscious effort to keep their marriage woes hidden from the public’s eyes before ultimately deciding to announce their split.