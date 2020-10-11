Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and many South stars wish Nivin Pauly on his birthday

Nivin Pauly’s talent has always surprised everyone down South. The actor has a huge following and his roles at the movies keep everyone entertained and amazed all the time. Today as the actor celebrates his 36th birthday, celebrities and his peers poured in wishes for the actor.



Mohanlal shared a lovely picture of Nivin and wished him a happy birthday with the trending hashtag attached to it, #HappyBirthdayNIVINPAULY.



Manju Warrier posted an amazing click of Nivin and wrote on her Instagram post, ‘“Happiest birthday dearest @nivinpaulyactor ! Have the best year ever !”







Rakshit Shetty penned a lovely birthday wish on Twitter and said, “To the man of vision, simplicity and talent. May all your dreams see the best of success, always. Happiest Birthday Brother @nivinofficial.”



Vishnu Vishal called Nivin his brother as he wished him and director Priyadarshan shared a sexy-click of the actor and wished him too.

Other celebrities like Indrajith, Aju Varghese, Sunny Wayn took to their social media accounts to wish the actor a happy birthday. They posted some candid and some really sweet moments captured with the actor on their wall and sent out heartiest wishes.

To make the actor’s birthday special, the makers of his next film Thuramukhan shared the first poster on social media. The film is directed by Rajeev Ravi.

