Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

October 11th is not just a date in our industry, it’s a celebration of movies as it marks living legend Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. The actor who has amazed and surprised us over the years and inspired actors over the decades celebrates his birthday today and celebrities nationwide are sending wishes for him.

The south industry biggies like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and many more took to their social media accounts to wish the actor on his birthday.

Kamal Haasan had a sweet note for Big B where he said that Amitabh Bachchan grows taller in stature every year through his body of work. Which is very rightly said.



Growing taller in stature every year through his body of work, Amitji @SrBachchan always remains a dear friend.

An inspiration loved by generations of Indians, I wish him many more years of health and happiness.

Vyjayanthi Films who are going to work with the superstar in their 50th film and magnum opus co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, took to their Twitter account and thanked the star for being a part of their special film.



Thank you for giving us an unforgettable gift to cherish. Your birthday celebrations have begun a little early for us. And thank you for inspiring us, everyday @SrBachchan sir.#HBDAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/7MsAq4nw5j

Venkatesh called him a legend and called him one of the finest people this country has. Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan called him an inspiration and shared some lovely pictures with him.

Happy birthday to the legend and one of the finest people this country has seen! Here’s wishing you, @SrBachchan ji, lots of happiness and health âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/joERuMPH98

Wishing the living legend @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. You’re an inspiration for me and a million others around the world. Happiness and good health always sir ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/6VhDYRGmFZ

Happy Birthday @SrBachchan Garu !!! Keep inspiring us and generations to come with your extraordinary body of work. pic.twitter.com/qtU3jR3IIk

While Mohanlal called him a true gem of Indian cinema, Mammootty addressed the actor as sir and sent his wishes on Twitter.

A true gem of the Indian Cinema! Happy Birthday @SrBachchan ji. Love and prayers.#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/cBViSbLYNj

Other stars like Ravi Teja, Kichcha Sudeep also took to their social media to send out their special wishes and express their love for this legend and living institution of acting.

Happy Birthday to a legend in every sense of the word @SrBachchan Ji. Wishing you happiness, great health and contentment ðÂÂÂ#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/emRHOfONuY

Your Aura, persona and charm always inspires @SrBachchan sir.

Wishing you many more years of good health.

Blessed to have had the opportunities to seeing you from close and getting to share screen with you.

Happy returns sir.

ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/ySxaRIWHkg

