Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

October 11th is not just a date in our industry, it’s a celebration of movies as it marks living legend Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. The actor who has amazed and surprised us over the years and inspired actors over the decades celebrates his birthday today and celebrities nationwide are sending wishes for him. 

The south industry biggies like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and many more took to their social media accounts to wish the actor on his birthday.

Kamal Haasan had a sweet note for Big B where he said that Amitabh Bachchan grows taller in stature every year through his body of work. Which is very rightly said.

Vyjayanthi Films who are going to work with the superstar in their 50th film and magnum opus co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, took to their Twitter account and thanked the star for being a part of their special film.




Amitabh Bachchan Birthday

Venkatesh called him a legend and called him one of the finest people this country has. Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan called him an inspiration and shared some lovely pictures with him.







Amitabh Bachchan Birthday

While Mohanlal called him a true gem of Indian cinema, Mammootty addressed the actor as sir and sent his wishes on Twitter.



Amitabh Bachchan Birthday

Other stars like Ravi Teja, Kichcha Sudeep also took to their social media to send out their special wishes and express their love for this legend and living institution of acting.





