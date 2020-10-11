Militants in Mali Free 4 Hostages After Government Releases Prisoners

DAKAR — Four hostages held by armed insurgents in Mali were freed on Thursday, days after the country’s newly-formed government released around 200 prisoners, including some suspected of being jihadists.

The four hostages released included Soumaïla Cissé, a prominent Malian politician, Sophie Pétronin, a French aid worker who had been held for almost four years, and two Italians: Pierluigi Maccalli, a priest abducted in neighboring Niger in 2018, and Nicola Chiacchio, who was kidnapped last year during a solo bicycle trip.

The government, which took power in September following a military coup, announced the releases Thursday evening. It said they had been secured thanks to the efforts of the country’s intelligence services, the armed forces, Mali’s partners and a special crisis unit led by a former prime minister, but it did not provide details of the conditions under which the hostages were released.

The government’s release of prisoners last weekend had led to speculation in Mali that a deal to free the hostages had been struck.