Melbourne stabbing man fights for life woman arrested

A man who was stabbed in the Melbourne CBD and rushed to hospital fighting for life has since died.

Victoria Police today confirmed officers were called to King Street around 9.30pm yesterday following reports of a group of people fighting.

A 46-year-old man was found with severe stab wounds at the scene and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He has since passed away.

Victoria Police say they are are investigating if the stabbing was linked to a later incident.

At 3am, emergency services were called to treat a man found at the base of a fire escape at a King Street hotel.

That man has also been taken to hospital and remains under police guard.

A 43-year-old woman and 23-year-old man are speaking to police as part of the investigation into the fatal stabbing.