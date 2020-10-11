Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Talk Archie’s First Steps

“In so many ways, we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow.”
If you’re anything like me, you absolutely live for news about the world’s favorite royal family.
It seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are finally enjoying their new home. And they seem to be doing better than ever!
To celebrate International Day of the Girl, Harry and Meghan joined author and activist Malala Yousafzai for a virtual discussion about education. They wrapped up their chat by talking about little Archie.
“How are you spending your time in COVID?” asked Malala.
“On Zoom calls!” the couple joked. “But outside of that, with our little one,” Meghan replied.
“We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything,” Harry said.
“In so many ways, we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow,” the Duchess added. “In the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more. We’d miss a lot of those moments.”
“It’s been a lot of really good family time,” she concluded.
So happy to hear that Harry and Meghan were home to watch Archie’s first steps! Wishing the Sussexes all the best in their new home!!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!