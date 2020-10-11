Meet Your 2020 People’s Choice Awards Pop Podcast Nominees

We can’t stop listening to the Pop Podcast Finalists for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards!

It takes a lot of energy, insight and humor to be a great pop podcast host, and these candidates prove that they have exactly what it takes. Whether it’s lively conversations about life and love or fun and spunky chats about Grey’s Anatomy, these are the shows the world can’t get enough of.

These nominees have spent hours of their time educating the world and entertaining us with lively conversations, and now its your time to show them some love before the big award show.

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain, Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness, I Weigh With Jameela Jamil, Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad, Staying In With Emily & Kumail and The Viall Files are all vying to take home the trophy.