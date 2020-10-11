Mariah Carey Applauded by Oprah Winfrey and Other Stars for Becoming New York Times Best Seller

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Jeff Spicer

'The Meaning of Mariah Carey' has debuted at the top of the publication's Print Hardcover list for Nonfiction titles, prompting the 'Heartbreaker' hitmaker to celebrate the feat with a tweet.

Mariah Carey has been showered with congratulatory messages from her famous friends and fans after becoming a New York Times bestselling author.

The “Heartbreaker” hitmaker’s memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”, has debuted at the top of the publication’s Print Hardcover list for Nonfiction titles, and the singer took to social media to celebrate the achievement.

“Wow. I’m stunned, humbled and so grateful,” she captioned a photo of the chart.

“Writing this memoir nearly consumed my life for the last three years. Love you Michaela (Angela Davis, co-writer)…”

“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to read my story and make this impossible dream a reality… It almost makes it tolerable to have lived through these experiences! LOL (laugh out loud).”

Mariah’s celebrity pals were quick to applaud the news, with Oprah Winfrey commenting, “I expected exactly this. YAY for you!”

“NOT stunned over here. So excited for you,” remarked actress Kerry Washington, while other well wishes poured in from the likes of Naomi Campbell, Jordin Sparks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and U.S. media personality and producer Andy Cohen, who helped publish the autobiography via his self-named imprint under the Henry Holt and Company umbrella.

Mariah shares details of her past love relationships, including her marriage to Nick Cannon and her “sensual” affair with Derek Jeter, in the memoir. She also reveals that she didn’t have a “physical relationship” with her former billionaire fiance James Packer.

Speaking of her childhood, the singer opens up about her racism experience that left her feeling “traumatic” while growing up among white peers and her complicated her relationship with her mother Patricia.