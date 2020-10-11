Lucky Blue Smith, 22, Welcomes Second Child

Instagram

The 22-year-old model officially becomes a father of two as he has just welcomed a baby girl with wife Nara Pellman, several months after they tied the knot.

Model Lucky Blue Smith is a dad again.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday (10Oct20) to announce that he and wife Nara Pellman had welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Rumble Honey.

“My special little princess… meet Rumble Honey,” Lucky wrote along with a photo with his newborn daughter.

Nara also shared a few photos with the tot on her own Instagram page, adding, “Little baby angel Rumble Honey… 10/7/20.”

Lucky and Nara tied the knot in February this year – three months after going public with their relationship. The male model welcomed his first child, daughter Gravity, with ex-girlfriend Stormi Bree, in July 2017.

Following his split from Stormi, he was accused of neglecting his duty as a father but he was quick to deny it. “Just because I don’t blast my daughter on social media to the world does NOT mean I’m not with her,” he wrote in a post.

“Let’s get this straight so anyone who’s wondering or has ever wondered, I have 50% legal AND physical custody of Gravity, when I travel for work I make up the days that I have missed, as does her mother. Social media can be extremely deceiving, so before you make assumptions KNOW your facts, and this goes for everyone not just me. You have no clue what people are actually dealing behind the scenes, so please don’t automatically assume something is happening the way it seems just because you see it on social media.”