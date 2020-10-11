London revellers play cricket in the street as others party in Liverpool and Newcastle

Crowds of revellers were once again seen piling out into the streets and partying last night after being kicked out of bars at the 10pm curfew in London and elsewhere around the country.

Shocking footage shows hundreds of bar-goers dancing to a loud sound system in Piccadilly Circus in the capital, days before millions in the north could see more stringent coronavirus measures taken, including the shutting of pubs.

In south London, separate footage showed large groups gather for a game of cricket in the street after bars closed.

In Piccadilly Circus, people packed together with few face masks in sight as music blared from a speaker.

Revellers were also seen in Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle ahead of new restrictions which are set to be imposed on much of the North on Monday.

The video of the cricket game was filmed in Peckham, south London.

Revellers were seen pulling each other out of the way to make room for a bowler who threw a ball for a ‘batsman’ to hit the ball, much to the delight of those in the street.

People drinking out of cans cheered and laugh as they turned to watch the ball in flight.

A makeshift fielder then gestured to have the ball thrown to him but was jumped into by another reveller as several competed for it.

Another ball was then bowled as onlookers continued to drink and enjoy the night after venues had closed.

Crowds of revellers were once again seen piling out into the streets and partying last night after being kicked out of bars at the 10pm curfew in London and elsewhere around the country. In Peckham, south London, a cricket game was played in the street after venues had closed

Elsewhere in the capital, hundreds of bar-goers dance to a loud sound system in Piccadilly Circus, days before millions in the north could see more stringent coronavirus measures taken, including the shutting of pubs

Hundreds of people packed together with few face masks in sight as music blared from a speaker

In another video in London, posted on social media just after midnight, large groups of men and women danced in a tight crowd in Trafalgar Square.

Elsewhere in the street, a circle formed around a man in a coronavirus mask while people film each other dancing and laughing.

The footage skipped to a clip of an ambulance arriving at the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain after the music was turned off.

But the huge crowds remained out in the street, whooping and cheering as music is turned on again.

Hundreds of people were massed at Piccadilly Circus after the curfew imposed on hospitality venues

People flooded into the streets after the 10pm closing and many appeared to not have any intention of going home

Police were out in force in the capital talking to revellers as they attempted to enforce social distancing guidelines

Revellers fight on the streets of Newcastle on Saturday night as rumours spread the bars could be closing in the next few days

A security guard wearing a coronavirus face masks tries to break up a fight between revellers in Newcastle

A reveller throws a man to the ground on a street in Newcastle after pubs shut at 10pm on Saturday night

Revellers were also out in force in England’s northern cities ahead of new restrictions set to be imposed on Monday

Young people flouted social distancing rules in the city as they enjoyed themselves on the streets before the new restrictions, which could see hospitality venues close, kick in on Monday

In Liverpool this couple enjoyed a romantic moment after pausing in the street. Others were seen watching on

Liverpool’s young people also held drinks in the air as they enjoyed what might be final rounds of booze before venues potentially have to close

This group of friends didn’t bear social distancing guidelines in mind as they enjoyed a jolly group photo on Saturday night

Ahead of the closure of venues in Liverpool, police were seen waiting for revellers to spill out on to the streets

Glasgow on a Saturday night as pubs and restaurants were forced to close due to a full coronavirus lockdown in Scotland

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon imposed the two-week alcohol ban inside pubs and restaurants across the country and closed bars entirely in coronavirus hotspot areas

Meanwhile, streets remained empty in Glasgow after Scotland introduced a 16-day alcohol ban on Friday evening.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon imposed the two-week alcohol ban inside pubs and restaurants across the country and closed bars entirely in coronavirus hotspot areas.

The footage in London comes after Boris Johnson’s plans to introduce tough new lockdown measures in England went down to the wire on Saturday.

Discussions between No 10 and local leaders continued late into the evening.

In Newcastle, some revellers had dressed up for their night out. This group of young men were seen in their fancy dress as they posed for photos

People out socialising in Newcastle city centre make their way home after the 10pm curfew introduced to combat the rise in coronavirus cases

After the curfew, revellers flooded onto Newcastle’s streets and were seen massing into large groups as police officers watched on

These Newcastle young women took the opportunity to pose for a jolly group photo as they enjoyed what might be one of their last night’s out before pubs, bars and clubs close in the city

Millions of people in the Midlands and the North are facing travel bans and the shutting of pubs, with local communities tasked with enforcing the Test and Trace programme.

People could face fines if they travel between high and lower risk areas or breach orders to self-isolate.

The deployment of the ‘Covid vigilantes’ is an effective admission from Downing Street that the national programme has failed.

The complications could also lead to the staggered implementation of different measures, possibly on a postcode-by-postcode basis.

But scores of people, many of them young, were seen enjoying themselves in the street after being turfed out of bars following the 10pm curfew.

In Liverpool, revellers who had been turfed out of bars were seen taking shop-bought booze home as they sought to continue their night

Mounted police officers were among the officials who were on the streets in Liverpool seeking to enforce coronavirus rules

In Liverpool, police were seen grouped together as they waited for people to leave closing bars and pubs. Young people were seen posing for group photos as they held bottles of booze in the air.

In Newcastle, there were similar scenes, with two young men seen enjoying a play fight.

Leeds and Manchester students and young people were also on the streets in their respective cities.

As an incentive for local leaders in the areas to co-operate with proposed new measures, the Treasury will offer financial inducements – dubbed ‘cash for crackdowns’.

Mr Johnson will set out the details of a new three-tier local lockdown system in a speech to MPs tomorrow.

In Newcastle, one reveller was seen with an unlit cigarette in his mouth as he stood with smiling friends in the street

The Prime Minister’s adviser, Sir Eddie Lister, spent Saturday in discussions with local leaders in the areas concerned. One source said the negotiations centred on the severity of the measures.

It was suggested that in Merseyside, one of the worst-affected places – with 600 cases per 100,000, all pubs and bars would be closed as part of ‘Tier 3’ measures, but that restaurants would be allowed to remain open.

This led to strained exchanges about the definition of a restaurant, as opposed to a pub which serves food.

The leaders are being offered incentives by No 10 to co-operate with the plans, which could be enacted as early as Wednesday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also been urging the Prime Minister to show ‘restraint’ over the new lockdown.

It came as 15,166 new positive cases were recorded on Saturday in the UK, up from 13,864 on Friday.

The number of deaths rose by 81 to 42,760.

Last Sunday the daily figure reached a 22,961 high after a glitch in the way tests were calculated meant nearly 16,000 unaccounted-for positive tests were added to that day’s total.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, warned that many will face ‘severe hardship’ under the Government’s financial support package for businesses forced to close.

Friends were out drinking in Soho, London, after a range of new restrictions to combat the rise in coronavirus cases came into place in England

Police were on patrol as revellers enjoyed a night out in the centre of Liverpool ahead of new measures set to be introduced in the northwest next week

It was suggested that in Merseyside (above, Liverpool city centre) all pubs and bars would be closed as part of ‘Tier 3’ measures, but that restaurants would be allowed to remain open

Police were on patrol as revellers enjoyed a night out in the centre of Liverpool ahead of new measures set to be introduced in the northwest next week

During a press conference with other leaders from the North, Mr Burnham said the measures unveiled by Mr Sunak on Friday were ‘insufficient’ and that he had been told by No 10 that the proposed help was ‘non-negotiable’.

Mr Burnham and Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, together with mayors from Sheffield and North of Tyne, have written to MPs in northern England asking them to call for a separate vote on the Chancellor’s latest package – and to reject it.

A ‘trade union’ of northern Conservative MPs has been launched to put pressure on the Government to deliver on its ‘levelling up’ promises to the region.

Some 27 Tory MPs have signed up to the Northern Research Group, which is led by former Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry.

Mr Burnham has written to MPs in northern England asking them to call for a separate vote on the Chancellor’s latest package – and to reject it