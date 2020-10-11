Lockdown: More than half a million public servants were at home during Level 3

During Level 3 of the national lockdown, more than half a million public servants were not at work.

Under Level 2, the figure dropped significantly because many returned to work.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed these figures in reply to a written parliamentary question from the DA.

In response to a written parliamentary question from DA MP Leon Schreiber, Mchunu said 684 313 public servants were absent for the duration of the Level 3 lockdown for various reasons.

The period stretched from 1 June to 17 August 2020.

Schreiber wanted details on the total number of public servants who received their full salaries while absent from work during that period.

“The statistics as provided are up to and inclusive of 17 August 2020. The figure is made up of employees utilising approved leave as provided for in the public service prescripts and is set out in the table underneath. It is important to note that when an employee is counted, that does not translate to the employee being on leave for the full period, but merely communicating that the person was on leave within that period. The person may have been on leave more than once in the period. In accordance with the leave provisions in the public service,” Mchunu said.

Figures show that 54 972 public servants were on leave for family responsibility while 213 291 were on sick leave.

Mchunu said 72 911 staffers were on special leave, including examination leave and another 327 836 were on vacation.

The total number of public servants absent from work under the Level 2 lockdown was considerably lower.

Mchunu said: “The total number of public servants absent for the duration of the Level 2 lockdown period from 18 August 2020 to 31 August 2020 amounts to 78 765. The statistics as provided are up to and inclusive of 31 August 2020. The figure is made up of employees utilising approved leave as provided for in the public service prescripts.”

Figures show that 49 882 public servants were on vacation, 3 829 were on maternity leave and 3 275 were on family responsibility leave.