Livinia Nixon reveals she once sang with John Farnham

Did you catch former Australian cricket captain, Steve Smith sharing his singing talents with fans during the week? Even he admitted that maybe he needed more practice!

It turns out Livinia Nixon, Tony Jones and I have also sung in public, though only very occasionally and perhaps, reluctantly. We shared our stories on this week’s Nine News Unmasked .

Livinia, a member of the Hey Hey it’s Saturday team at the , was enjoying the end of season break-up party.

During a lively Karaoke performance, she noticed someone joining her at the microphone… and not just anyone! In that moment Livinia became one of the few people anywhere who can boast of having sung Karakoe with John Farnham.

John Farnham pictured on the set of Hey Hey It’s Saturday in 1985 with Darryl Somers and Ossie ostrich. (Nine)

Tony’s two public sing-alongs involved Karaoke as well. Once, on a cruise ship, he thrilled other passengers with his rendition of a Waylon Jennings’ song; and at a Channel Nine Christmas Party when he ‘reimagined’ the Dean Martin classic “Everybody Loves Somebody”.

My Karaoke moments happened in Japan, where other patrons were too polite to register just how awful my singing was. The rest of the when required to sing in public, I continue that proud Australian male tradition just mouthing the words without making a sound!

Unmasked is back for an eight episode. (Nine)

This week’s episode of Nine News Unmasked also revealed why Livinia’s bike helmet was on backwards; as well as Tony’s suggestion that she wear a bracelet saying “In case of emergency, ring Publicity”.

We heard about Tony’s starring role on the big screen, and the Hollywood stars who wore a wig.