Ledger wallet company passes official security audit By Cointelegraph

Ledger wallet company passes official security audit
Ledger, a crypto company providing a number of hardware wallet solutions, has obtained a successful System and Organization Controls, or SOC, Type 1 test.
Friedman LLP, a New York-based accounting firm, ran the SOC 2 Type 1 test on Ledger, according to a statement provided to Cointelegraph:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.