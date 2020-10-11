League shuffles schedule due to positive COVID-19 tests By

() – The NFL has released its updated schedule in light of the postponement of this week’s Denver Broncos game against the New England Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Members of the Patriots and Tennessee Titans have tested positive for the virus in recent days. The Titans, who have seen a large outbreak among players and staff, are currently scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

Below is the updated schedule (all times Eastern)

– Broncos at Patriots game will be moved to Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.

– The Kansas City Chiefs at Bills Week 6 game moves from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.

– The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4 p.m.

– The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Nov. 22 at 4:05 p.m.

– The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m.

– The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Nov. 1 at 4:05 p.m.

– The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Nov. 15 at 4:05 p.m.

– The Miami Dolphins at Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m.

