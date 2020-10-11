Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss humiliate Alabama defense, even in two-possession loss

If the old adage holds true that defense wins championships, then Alabama currently has little chance of securing Nick Saban’s sixth as coach of the Crimson Tide in 2020.

Ole Miss and former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin humiliated Saban’s defense on Saturday in a 63-48 loss, moving the ball at will in a way never before seen in Saban’s tenure in Tuscaloosa. And while Kiffin’s undeniable offensive genius contributed to Ole Miss’ repeated explosive plays, the issue seems much worse for the Crimson Tide (3-0, 3-0 SEC).

The defense is routinely confused. It is routinely caught out of position. It routinely experiences coverage busts. It doesn’t pressure the quarterback enough. And, worst of all, it has not tackled well.

MORE: Jimbo Fisher finally takes first step toward Texas A,amp;M’s championship aspirations with win over Florida

“We’ve never played this way on defense,” Saban told reporters after the game. “It’s certainly not what we aspire to be as a defensive team, and we’re going to work hard with our players. I believe in our players. . . . We’re capable of it.”

The signs have been there all season, even as the overall talent of the team masked the deep faults in what has for so long been the foundation of Saban’s teams. The defense gave up 199 yards and two touchdowns in the second half against Missouri and first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The next week, it allowed 450 yards against Texas A,amp;M, including 335 through the air.

As troubling as those games were, they paled in comparison to what the defense gave up against the Rebels. Ole Miss (1-2, 1-2 SEC) put up 647 yards, a historic metric: Prior to Saturday, Alabama hadn’t given up 500 yards since a 2003 Iron Bowl loss. The 48 points were also the most scored by an unranked opponent since the Rebels scored 43 on the Tide in 1936.

Rebels quarterback Matt Corral completed 21 of 28 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns against the suspect Tide secondary. Running backs Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy combined for 40 rushes, four touchdowns and 248 yards — a 6.2 yard-per-carry average.

That’s not all: 14 of Ole Miss’ plays went for at least 15 yards, an unthinkable number against a Saban-coached defense. That helped Corral convert 9 of 17 third downs and 4 of 4 fourth downs. Saban and several Alabama defensive players suggested postgame that Kiffin had Alabama’s defensive signals, but that only accounts for so much — and certainly not for poor fundamentals.

Some of this is to be expected. The secondary has four new starters, and the return of Patrick Surtain II and Josh Jobe is not enough to offset that inexperience. Alabama’s front seven, however, features several contributors with significant playing time, including DJ Dale, LaBryan Ray, Christian Barmore, Christian Harris and Dylan Moses. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding has plenty of talent to work with, but it’s clear he’s not getting the most out of this unit. Saban must start demanding more of him; otherwise, the defense will continue to suffer.

It suffered plenty on Saturday as Alabama and Ole Miss traded scoring drives through the end of the game — the Rebels scoring on five of six drives in the second half, including three touchdowns. It quickly became apparent that Alabama couldn’t simply run up the score: The Tide needed every touchdown, or else the Rebels would have run them out of Oxford.

To that end, credit the virtuoso performances of quarterback Mac Jones (28-of-32 passing, 417 yards, two touchdowns), running back Najee Harris (23 carries, 206 yards, five touchdowns) and the receiving trio of John Metchie III, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith (combined 23 catches, 359 yards, one touchdown) against a similarly maligned Rebels defense.

MORE: Officials help Auburn survive Arkansas upset bid with controversial ruling

The question now becomes: How long can Alabama’s offense make up for the deficiencies of its defense? The Tide face Kirby Smart and Georgia in Tuscaloosa next week; Stetson Bennett is an efficient quarterback who should be able to move the ball against Alabama, and Georgia’s defense — which ranks in the top five nationally in both scoring and total defense — is much better equipped to stop Jones, Harris and Co.

“Well, obviously we’re going to have to play defense a lot better,” Saban said of Georgia after the game. “Because they have a really good defensive team. It’ll be challenging, but we’d like to enjoy this game for a few minutes before we’re worried about that one.”

If the Tide manage to get past Georgia and the remainder of their 10-game conference schedule unscathed — or with only one loss — then they will likely face Georgia in a rematch or a potent, Kyle Trask-led Florida offense in the SEC championship game. And, for those wondering what any potential College Football Playoff berth might look like, they need only look to another team whose offense couldn’t make up for its defense when it mattered most: Oklahoma.

The Sooners made the Playoff three straight years from 2017-19, led by Heisman-caliber seasons from quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, respectively. Each time, they lost their semifinal game to an SEC team, giving up an average of 583 yards and losing by an average margin of 54-37.

Perhaps Alabama’s defense will have improved by then and this will all be a distant memory. But if that improvement doesn’t happen soon, then the Tide may miss out on the Playoff for a second straight season.