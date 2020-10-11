Lakers vs. Heat live score, updates, highlights from Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals

Can Jimmy Butler and the Heat force a Game 7? Or will the Lakers be celebrating a championship Sunday night?
In Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals, Butler’s incredible triple-double helped keep Miami alive, as the All-Star forward was responsible for nearly 60 percent of his team’s offensive output. Butler outdueled LeBron James, who posted a 40-13-7 line and nearly finished off the Heat with a pass to a wide-open Danny Green in the closing seconds. Green missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key, forcing the Lakers to take another swing at eliminating the Heat.
Sporting News will provide live updates and highlights from Game 6 between the Lakers and Heat. Follow along right here.
Lakers vs. Heat live updates, highlights from Game 6
(All times Eastern)
7:50 p.m. ET — Insert “Age 35” or “Year 17” caption here.
7:40 p.m. ET — Anthony Davis hits a midrange jumper on the opening possession, and Bam Adebayo responds with a tough finish at the rim. Here we go.
7:25 p.m. ET — Well, look who is out there warming up ahead of Game 6.
7:15 p.m. ET — The starters for each team…
Lakers: Alex Caruso, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Heat: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo
6:55 p.m. ET — Heat guard Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia) is listed as active for Game 6, but will he actually be able to contribute?
Miami’s Goran Dragic has been determined to find a way to play in these NBA Finals with plantar fascia tear in his left foot — and source says he’s been told the injury can’t worsen by playing. Pain has been extreme, and he hadn’t been able to put much pressure on foot.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 11, 2020
6:45 p.m. ET — The Lakers are making a change to the starting lineup. Alex Caruso will replace Dwight Howard, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
NBA Finals Game 6 start time
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 6 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 11. As has been the case throughout the playoffs, there will not be any fans in attendance outside of select guests of players.
NBA Finals schedule 2020
(All times Eastern)
|Date
|Game
|Time
|National TV
|Sept. 30
|Game 1
|9 p.m.
|ABC
|Oct. 2
|Game 2
|9 p.m.
|ABC
|Oct. 4
|Game 3
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Oct. 6
|Game 4
|9 p.m.
|ABC
|Oct. 9
|Game 5
|9 p.m.
|ABC
|Oct. 11
|Game 6
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Oct. 13
|Game 7*
|9 p.m.
|ABC
* If necessary