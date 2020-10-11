Lakers’ James named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player By

© . NBA: Finals-Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat
() – LeBron James won the 2020 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after leading his team to a 4-2 series victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.
James, who won the award during two championship runs with Miami and one with Cleveland, is the first player in NBA history to earn NBA Finals MVP honors with three different teams.
