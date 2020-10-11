Kylie Jenner Has A New TikTok Song

🎵 “Cuz I’m gonna get wasted.” 🎶
Well, what if I was to tell you that Kylie’s follow-up single was now here? Dare I call it: “Rise and Shine 2.0: The Sun Has Set, Let’s Party”?
It all started when E! shared a TikTok video of Kylie singing about getting, “wasted” — taken from the most recent KUWTK episode, “Trouble in Palm Springs.”
Side note: I’ve never related to Kourtney Kardashian more than in this moment:
Subsequently, a new meme…was born.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas quickly gave the audio their own take:
And finally, Kylie, herself:
Laters, about to get, “WaAAAAaaaAStEd.”
