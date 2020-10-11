Kate McKinnon Broke Character On SNL Weekend Update

“Kate, are you okay?” “Obviously not.”

This is Kate McKinnon. She’s one unbelievably hilarious human and we love her for it. Well, last night she appeared on SNL‘s “Weekend Update” with a new character and made our lives 1000x better.

Everyone, meet Dr. Wenowdis.

Dr. Wenodwis’s whole shtick was responding “we know dis” or “we don’t know dis” to Colin’s not-so-fun facts about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis. It’s a blast!


This is, in fact, the only possible way to manage the 5,000 breaking news stories we’ve been hit with every day this year.

Towards the end of the segment, Dr. Wenowdis decided he simply could not leave until he’d done his duty of giving Colin a blood pressure test:

And, well, this is where it all starts going downhill:

Kate went on to explain how she came up with Dr. Wenowdis:


Forget baking bread, this is what we should all be doing.

And then she hit us right in the feels with this reality check:


This year is really just one big question mark in which nobody knows what’s about to happen, only that it’ll probably be ✨terrifying✨.

And finally, the sketch ended in this positively perfect interaction that, tbh, sums up 2020 pretty well:


Petition to make our official motto, “We don’t know!”

