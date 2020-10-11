Kate McKinnon Broke Character On SNL Weekend Update

“Kate, are you okay?” “Obviously not.”
This is Kate McKinnon. She’s one unbelievably hilarious human and we love her for it. Well, last night she appeared on SNL‘s “Weekend Update” with a new character and made our lives 1000x better.
Everyone, meet Dr. Wenowdis.
Dr. Wenodwis’s whole shtick was responding “we know dis” or “we don’t know dis” to Colin’s not-so-fun facts about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis. It’s a blast!
Towards the end of the segment, Dr. Wenowdis decided he simply could not leave until he’d done his duty of giving Colin a blood pressure test:
And, well, this is where it all starts going downhill:
Kate went on to explain how she came up with Dr. Wenowdis:
And then she hit us right in the feels with this reality check:
And finally, the sketch ended in this positively perfect interaction that, tbh, sums up 2020 pretty well:
