Kate McKinnon Breaking Character on ‘Weekend Update’ Is Gold Moment

“Saturday Night Live” returned with a new episode on Saturday, October 17. The new episode of the long-running NBC comedy series featured stand-up comedian Bill Burr as the host opening up with simultaneous spoofs of the vice presidential debate and the movie “The Fly“, poking fun at Mike Pence’s infamous FlyGate.

Later on the “Weekend Update”, Colin Jost tackled President Donald Trump‘s COVID-19 diagnosis. He was then joined by “Dr. Wayne Weknowdis”, played by Kate McKinnon, who shared a second opinion on Trump’s medical examination.

She repeatedly said the phrase “we know this,” before eventually breaking her character. Both Kate and Colin laughed at the flub with the latter asking her, “Kate are you okay?” to which she replied, “Obviously, I’m not.”

“It’s such a crazy time and this is something I started doing to cope,” Kate added. “It’s refreshing to play a character who ‘know this.’ ” Later, Colin said, “I know that it’s very stressful. I know this is very hard right now. I know people are being very resilient about it. I know even though it doesn’t seem good, don’t worry. You can figure this out, we can do this.”

The episode also touched on J.K. Rowling‘s controversial transphobic remarks. In one of the skits, cast member Pete Davidson called out the “Harry Potter” author for the scandal, calling it “very disappointing.” He remarked, “I got a Harry Potter tattoo years ago, ’cause I’m not psychic… I didn’t know J.K. Rowling was going to go all Mel Gibson on us.”

“I long for a few years ago when the worst things she did were those ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies. No discrimination there, they harmed us all equally,” he went on saying. “What’s wrong with her? She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox? She’s a national treasure!”