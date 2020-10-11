Kanye West and Daughter North Wear Matching ‘Vote Kanye’ Sweatshirts

Instagram

The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper and his oldest child are all smiles as they are spotted twinning with matching sweaters while attending a high-profile fashion show in London.

Kanye West used a London fashion show as an opportunity to promote his U.S. presidential bid.

The rapper, 43, and his five-year-old daughter North were spotted in the English capital on Friday (09Oct20) for the Bottega Veneta fashion show, which was presented at Sadler’s Wells Theatre.

Arriving at the venue, the duo was photographed each wearing matching black sweatshirts that read ‘Vote Kanye’ in bold white letters. In one photo, West and his daughter walked closely together while proudly showing off his presidential merchandise. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses and army pants, and the pair also wore face masks.

In another snap, the “Gold Digger” star looked down at his daughter who was smiling away. At one point, he switched up his look to rock a bright blue T-shirt and black leather pants.

The stunt comes after the Yeezy mogul took to Twitter to send well wishes to incumbent President Donald Trump and his wife Melania following their positive coronavirus diagnoses.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” tweeted the husband of Kim Kardashian. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

The controversial rapper reportedly spent almost $6 million on his presidential campaign as he’s gunning for the oval office in the upcoming election.

Before announcing his presidential bid, the billionaire, who’s ranked second in Forbes’ list of this year’s highest-earning celebrity business moguls, sparked backlash for applying for Covid-19 financial support from the government. His clothing company Yeezy was granted an aid of between $2 million and $5 million.