Kangana Ranaut wraps up a schedule of Thalaivi amidst the pandemic



Kangana Ranaut might have joined the social media world late but the actress is making sure to make up for the lost time. Kangana constantly shares her life updates with her fans on social media and keeps us posted about her work and personal life. This morning she posted about completing a schedule for Thalaivi amidst the pandemic.





Kangana Ranaut had resumed work amidst the tension in her personal life in Mumbai that created headlines. However the actress didn’t let her personal life affect her work and continued with her projects and film shoots. She completed a schedule for Thalaivi where she plays actress and politician J Jayalalithaa. Kangana shared lovely black and white pictures where she’s seen as the reel J Jayalalithaa, in a saree and a large bindi on her forehead.



The actress captioned the picture saying, “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishnuinduri @ shaaileshrsingh#alvijay .”



With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020





