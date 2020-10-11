Julio Jones ruled out with hamstring injury

Jones was listed as questionable entering Week 5 and was a game-time decision. The 31-year-old didn’t practice all week and played just 15 snaps during last Monday’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The seven-time Pro Bowler injured his hamstring during training camp then strained it again during a Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He was inactive for Week 3 against the Chicago Bears before returning against the Packers.

Without Jones in the lineup, the Falcons will rely on Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Christian Blake and Brandon Powell against the Panthers. Tight end Hayden Hurst could see an uptick in receptions with Jones out.

This season, Jones has 15 receptions for 213 yards.