Juice WRLD’s Mom Opens Up About Late Son’s Struggle With Addiction and Depression

Carmela Wallace marks World Mental Health Day by sharing her late son’s battle with ‘the demons that tormented him’ before his tragic death in December.

Carmela Wallace, mother of late rapper Juice WRLD, opened up about her late son’s “struggles with addiction, anxiety and depression” to mark World Mental Health Day 2020.

In the letter, Wallace writes of the “Lucid Dreams” star, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, “I think he felt comfortable being honest with me because I never judged him. I recognised that what Jarad was dealing with was a disease and I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him.”

“As a parent, I believed early on and supported Jarad having access to counselling,” she admitted. “I encouraged him to always share his feelings.”

Juice WRLD died on 8 December, 2019 at the age of 21. His death was ruled an accidental overdose “as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.”

In his memory, Wallace also revealed that she has established a new website, Live Free 999, in the hopes that it will be “a resource to those that are struggling.”

“My message to the parents and children is simple. You do not have to suffer alone. You do not have to be ashamed of your mental health struggles. There is help. There is a way out,” she continued.

“If we can help even one Mother and their son or daughter through our work here, Jarad’s death will have meaning and his positive, loving, creative spirit will endure.”

For more information on Wallace’s new venture, visit livefree999.org.