Jennifer Aniston Has A Brand New Puppy

Lord Chesterfield Aniston is already the lord of my heart.
Sometimes the state of the world (pandemic, US election year, climate change, etc.) can be a bit overwhelming, but you can always rely on a puppy to make you smile.
Thankfully, Jennifer Aniston, versatile actor and all-around superstar, understands our need for puppies and is happy to help.
Jen graced us with a video of her new puppy whose name is…wait for it…LORD CHESTERFIELD.
“I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield,” said Jennifer via Instagram. “He stole my heart immediately.”
LOOK AT THIS BEAN.
Tiny nose! Tiny paw! FLOPPY EARS.
Other than knowing that he is very small and very cute, we also know that Lord Chesterfield is a rescue dog because Jen thanked Wagmore Pets Rescue Center for “taking such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes.”
Congratulations to Jen on her newest family member and for promoting pet adoption! And long live Lord Chesterfield Aniston. 🐶
