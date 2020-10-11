Japan coast guard says Chinese vessels sail near disputed East China Sea islands By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


TOKYO () – Japan’s Coast Guard said on Sunday that two Chinese vessels entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea.

It marked the 21st day that Chinese boats have entered waters since late August, a Japanese Coast Guard representative said.

The contested territory contains islands known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.

China’s Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The defence ministry could not immediately be reached.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR