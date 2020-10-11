Jack White’s Eddie Van Halen Tribute On SNL

One legend playing tribute to another.
Last night, Jack White was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
If you’re a fan of Jack’s, you won’t be surprised to hear that he absolutely slayed both his performances.
You might have noticed the blue guitar that Jack is holding in the promo image for that clip. It was propped near the back of the stage during his first song, before he played it during the second one.
The guitar was designed by Eddie Van Halen, who died on Tuesday. Jack used it on Saturday to honor the late star.
“I thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue Eddie Van Halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL,” Jack said on Instagram. “Eddie was very kind to me, and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. I won’t even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight.”
Aside from being an incredible musician, Van Halen was also an inventor with three unique guitar patents.
For his second song, Jack used the guitar to play a medley from the White Strips album Lazaretto, complete with an amazing guitar solo, much like the ones Van Halen was known to play.
Right before the end of the show, SNL played a short clip of a Van Halen performance, and guest host Bill Burr wore a Van Halen T-shirt during the farewells.
A fitting tribute for a legend.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.