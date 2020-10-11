Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.48% By .com

© . Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.48%



.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.48% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Sapiens International Corporation NV (TASE:), which rose 5.41% or 560 points to trade at 10910 at the close. Meanwhile, Shikun & Binui (TASE:) added 4.10% or 63 points to end at 1600 and OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) was up 3.71% or 56 points to 1564 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Harel (TASE:), which fell 1.96% or 50 points to trade at 2500 at the close. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) declined 1.93% or 8.0 points to end at 407.0 and Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE:) was down 1.87% or 43 points to 2257.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 224 to 178 and 23 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 1.55% or 0.64 to $40.55 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 1.25% or 0.54 to hit $42.80 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 2.18% or 41.30 to trade at $1936.40 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.31% to 3.3781, while EUR/ILS rose 0.29% to 3.9958.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.68% at 93.012.