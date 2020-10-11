Investigation details how a hacking group called OceanLotus has been spying on Vietnamese opposition members and dissidents for years, including in Germany (BR24)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Five Eyes governments, India, and Japan make new call for encryption backdoors  —  Another Five Eyes meeting, another call for encryption backdoors in modern tech.  —  Members of the intelligence-sharing alliance Five Eyes, along with government representatives for Japan and India …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR