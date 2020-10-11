Five Eyes governments, India, and Japan make new call for encryption backdoors — Another Five Eyes meeting, another call for encryption backdoors in modern tech. — Members of the intelligence-sharing alliance Five Eyes, along with government representatives for Japan and India …
Investigation details how a hacking group called OceanLotus has been spying on Vietnamese opposition members and dissidents for years, including in Germany (BR24)
Five Eyes governments, India, and Japan make new call for encryption backdoors — Another Five Eyes meeting, another call for encryption backdoors in modern tech. — Members of the intelligence-sharing alliance Five Eyes, along with government representatives for Japan and India …