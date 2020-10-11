India’s coronavirus infections cross 7 million By

MUMBAI () – India’s coronavirus case tally topped 7 million after it reported 74,383 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Sunday, even as the spread moderated in western states such as Maharashtra.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 918 in the last 24 hours to 108,334, the ministry said.

India added a million cases in just 13 days, according to a tally of government data, and it has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.

