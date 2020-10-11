How to use new ‘password protection’ feature on your smartphone

Earlier this week, Google rolled out a new feature to its internet browser — Chrome — to tell smartphone users whether the passwords they use have ever been leaked online.

The feature that has been rolled out as part of the Chrome 86 update for both Android smartphones and iPhones, is called Safety Check.



In order to detect compromised passwords, Chrome will send a copy of your usernames and passwords to Google using a special form of encryption, claims the company. This will then allow Google to check them against lists of credentials known to be compromised.

Readers must note that Google cannot derive your username or password from this encrypted copy and this feature will work only on those specific passwords that you will enable Chrome to remember.

If you are wondering how to go about it then these are steps you need to follow: