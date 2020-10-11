Horror moment thug pulls out huge knife and slices woman’s thumb off in street row

This is the shocking moment a thug launches a horrifying knife attack which led to a young woman having part of a thumb sliced off.

The incident was caught on camera on Wednesday, September 21, with the disturbing images circulating on social media in the past week.

In the clip, a woman wearing a purple tracksuit and a young man in black shorts and a grey top can be seen in the middle of an arguement.

But things soon turn violent, as the woman aims a punch towards the man, as reports the Manchester Evening News.







Pulling a large knife from his waistband, the yob begins slashing at her, with the blade catching his victim on one of her hands.

“I’ll stab you up, you little muppet,” the man shouts.

“I’m ready too, all I’ve got is my duster and my chain,” the woman appears to say in the footage.

The attack is over in a matter of seconds as the man walks away.

The woman then shows a graphic image of her hand injury to the camera, with part of her thumb cut off and her hand covered in blood.

This part of the clip has not been shared.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed officers are aware of the footage and an investigation is ongoing.

“Police were called at around 6pm on Wednesday, September 21, to a report of a stabbing in the Hyde area of Greater Manchester,” police said.







“A man slashed a woman with a knife.

“The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she received treatment for a life-changing injury to her hand.

“Officers are aware of a video circulating online that purports to show this incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the offender.”